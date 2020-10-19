1/1
Jane Ann Meyer
PEORIA - Jane Ann (Rose) Meyer, 83, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 3:38 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Jane was born on October 5, 1937, in Quincy, Illinois, to Floyd and Mary Rose. She married John E. Meyer on October 4, 1958. John preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two children, Greg (Eileen) Meyer and Cheryl (Mike) Bruns; and five grandchildren, Ryan (Courtney) Bruns, Nicole Bruns, Allie (Nick) Katsiris, Megan (Neil) Lara and Heather (Justin) Knoelk. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Avery Knoelk, Audrey Bruns and Olivia Lara; as well as her sisters, Mary Bradfield, Dodie (George) Doellman and Theresa Lorenson; and her brother, Butch Rose. She also is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe, Charles and Gerald Rose; and her sister, Shirley Hultz.
Jane was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her family. She spent over 15 years working as a credit manager for Sears and retired from Sears in the 1980s. Her past hobbies included bowling, gardening, crafting and bargain hunting at garage sales. When her children were young, she volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Mother. She lived her faith daily and was a past member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and most recently was a member of St. Jude Parish. Jane loved the holidays and created a festive spirit with her decorations, delicious home cooked meals and baked goods. She will be dearly missed.
Private family services will take place and burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery and Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 10811 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61615.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
