Jane Cottingham
PEORIA - Jane Ellen Cottingham, 79, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center.
She was born on January 24, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Otto J. Willkie and Jane C. Willkie (nee Becker). She married Jack L. Cottingham on July 2, 1966, in Peoria, IL. He survives.
Jane is also survived by two daughters, Rachel (Eric) Hardin of Peoria and Leigh (James) Moon of Pana, IL; four grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Linda (George) Breeding.
Jane graduated from Bradley University in 1963 with a degree in education, an accomplishment she was quite proud of. Education was very important to Jane. She taught at many schools during her career, including Kellar Primary School, Sacre Coeur School in Creve Coeur and Holy Family Parish School in Peoria. Jane thoroughly enjoyed teaching and she loved running into former students while out and about.
In addition to her teaching career, Jane loved to travel, shop and entertain. Her favorite place to travel to was Sanibel and Captiva, FL, where she and Jack would enjoy relaxing days at the beach, followed by wonderful meals in the evening. As for shopping, Jane loved every store. She filled her cabinets and drawers with dishes for every occasion and kitchen gadgets for every need. And, she never forgot to pick up something for her daughters. From crockpots to oversized ironing boards to picnic baskets, she made sure they were well prepared to conquer any household quest. Like her father, Jane never knew a stranger. She would often strike up conversations with people, always finding some common ground. Jane loved to laugh and thought life was worth celebrating. She filled her earlier years with clubs and friends. She was a past member of the Junior League of Peoria, as well as participating in PTOs, Girl Scouts and her condo board association. She hosted bunco clubs and supper clubs and joined a couple's bowling league with Jack. Jane could never sit still; she always had another project in mind. Later in life, Jane and Jack spent their evenings seeking out their favorite restaurants, becoming beloved regulars. Whether it was a drive to Galesburg for crepes or Lacon for pizza or a trip across town for pasta or seafood, Jane was ready for the adventure.
Jane's passion for life and her desire to never quit will be remembered fondly by her family. She was a force of nature who loved her family fiercely.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the caregivers at Grand View and Apostolic Christian Skylines for their compassionate care and support during her years' long battle with dementia. They would also like to thank family and friends for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Due to current circumstances, private graveside services will be held for the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020