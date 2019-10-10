Home

Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Greater City of Refuge Worship Cathedral
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater City of Refuge Worship Cathedral
Jane Doe Obituary
Jane Doe
PEORIA - Jane Doe 77, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Friday, October 4, 2019, at her home in Aurora, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Greater City of Refuge Worship Cathedral, with a visitation at 9 a.m. Bishop Timothy Criss will officiate. Martha will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 10 to Dec. 1, 2019
