Jane Doe
MORTON - Jane Marie Doe, age 79, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Saturday, January 29, 2020.
She was born on July 1, 1941, in Peoria, to her much-loved parents, Bob and Joanne Schmo. She married Jimmy Doe in 1943. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sister and friend, Melissa of Pekin; and many nieces and nephews.
Jane's greatest joy was being a homemaker and caring for her family. She was very artistic and loved to sew, paint, quilt and create ceramic pieces. She was a fantastic cook and was best known for her baked goods. She was best known for her wide assortment of homemade pies, sugar cookies and Christmas cookies of all kinds.
She enjoyed taking trips to Branson, Missouri, with her beloved sisters, an annual couples' trip with life-long friends, and trips to Florida, with her daughters and granddaughter.
She was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in East Peoria and showed her love of Christ to all her knew her.
A celebration of Jane's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in East Peoria. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Zoo.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Apr. 2, 2020