Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Doe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Doe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Doe Obituary
Jane Doe
MORTON - Jane Marie Doe, age 79, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Saturday, January 29, 2020.
She was born on July 1, 1941, in Peoria, to her much-loved parents, Bob and Joanne Schmo. She married Jimmy Doe in 1943. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sister and friend, Melissa of Pekin; and many nieces and nephews.
Jane's greatest joy was being a homemaker and caring for her family. She was very artistic and loved to sew, paint, quilt and create ceramic pieces. She was a fantastic cook and was best known for her baked goods. She was best known for her wide assortment of homemade pies, sugar cookies and Christmas cookies of all kinds.
She enjoyed taking trips to Branson, Missouri, with her beloved sisters, an annual couples' trip with life-long friends, and trips to Florida, with her daughters and granddaughter.
She was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in East Peoria and showed her love of Christ to all her knew her.
A celebration of Jane's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in East Peoria. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Zoo.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -