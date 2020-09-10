1/1
Jane E. Nissen
1950 - 2020
MACOMB - Jane E. Nissen, age 69, of Macomb passed away at 5:40 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home. She was born on October 5, 1950 in Macomb, Illinois the daughter of Francis and Carol Leick Perry.
She is survived by her daughter Becky (Russ) DeFord of Germantown Hills, Illinois, and one granddaughter Natalie DeFord of Germantown Hills, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents and one aunt June Leick.
Jane earned her master's in elementary education from Western Illinois University, and had worked as a teacher in the Macomb School District for 28 years before her retirement. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed traveling and had some amazing adventures. She loved to crochet and scrapbook, always sharing her creativity with family and friends.
The family will meet with friends on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4 PM until 6 PM at the Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb. Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Oakwood Cemetery in Macomb, Illinois. Scott Jones will officiate. The family requests that casual attire be worn for both the visitation and the funeral. Masks will be required at the funeral home and those attending are asked to move quickly through the line, so we may adhere to the 50 person maximum in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Industry Fire and Rescue Squad. You may sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Homes
SEP
14
Graveside service
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Homes
303 East Washington
Macomb, IL 61455
(309) 833-2188
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home
