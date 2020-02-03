Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Jane E. Reeves


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane E. Reeves Obituary
Jane E. Reeves
PEORIA - Jane E. Reeves, age 90, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rosewood Care Center in Peoria.
She was born on Dec. 3, 1929, in Peoria to Charles and Leuna (Patterson) Chapman. She married Byron Reeves on Oct. 7, 1950, in Peoria. He passed away on Jan. 20, 1996, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Wanda Hamby; and two brothers, Robert and William Chapman.
Survivors include two sons, Kirk Reeves of Peoria and Kent (Marci) Reeves of Collinsville; two wonderful grandchildren, Kyle Reeves of Kansas City, MO, and Camden Reeves of Collinsville; one sister, Helen (Jim) Phipps of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
Jane first worked as a Teller for the Jefferson Trust and Savings Bank in Peoria for 16 1/2 years, then was manager at Crossroad Lanes in Peoria for 14 years.
She enjoyed tap dancing, was an avid bowler and loved to cook and bake for her family.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or the South Side Mission in Peoria.
You may view Jane's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
