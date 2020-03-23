|
Jane Ellen Pacey
WASHBURN - Jane Ellen Pacey, age 78, of Centralia, Illinois, formerly of Washburn, Illinois, passed away at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights, Missouri, at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Jane was born on September 16, 1941, in Harrisburg, Illinois, the daughter of William Leland and Beulah Marie (House) Armistead.
Jane married Richard Eugene Pacey on June 14, 1964, in Pinckneyville, Illinois, and he survives her in Centralia, Illinois.
She is also survived by her two sons, Brian Pacey of Du Quoin, Illinois, and Steven Pacey of Nashville, Tennessee; a very special friend and "daughter," Cydney Griffith of Carbondale, Illinois; brother, Paul Edwin Armistead of Carlyle, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Alba Armistead of Oceanside, California, and Edie Armistead of Three Rivers, Michigan; a niece; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Robert, James, Richard and Kenneth Armistead.
Private family funeral services for Mrs. Jane Ellen Pacey will be held, with the Reverend Sidney Davis Jr. officiating. Inurnment will follow in Linn Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Washburn, Illinois, at a later date. As a result of current national health circumstances, friends are invited to join with Jane's family via Live Stream at www.centraliafumc.org at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be in Mrs. Pacey's honor to the First United Methodist Church in Centralia, Illinois; the Centralia Regional Library; or the Centralia Cultural Society, and will be received by the Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois 62801.
Those wishing to leave online condolences or share memories with Jane's family may do so at www.moranfuneralhome.net or on the Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020