Jane Getz
1951 - 2020
MORTON — Jane M. Getz, 69, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born on March 12, 1951, in Peoria, to Donald and Norma (Stieglitz) Getz. She was preceded in death by her mom, Norma.
Jane is survived by her father, Donald Getz of Morton; three sisters, Vicki Gehring of Morton, Patti (Roger) Bushong of Normal, and Mary (Rick) Andes of Celebration, Fla. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews, Chris (Beth) Gehring, Tina (Mike) Hasty, Chelsea (Matt) Termeer, Erich Bushong, Jeff (Bobbi Jo) Andes, and Jessica (Tripp) Means; and 11 great nieces and great nephews.
Jane worked as a nurse at Methodist Hospital for 40 years, in several different departments, most recently in Ambulatory Surgery where she was a valued nurse and friend. She also worked in the Grace Church Library in Morton.
Jane was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and great aunt, who loved her family dearly.
A private family memorial service will be held at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Grace Church in Morton, to library in memory of Jane, or to the ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 W. Huron St., Suite 4003, Chicago, IL 60654, in memory of Jane.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
