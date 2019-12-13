Home

Jane (Barth) Jelks


1957 - 2019
Jane (Barth) Jelks Obituary
Jane (Barth) Jelks
Jane (Barth) Jelks, 62, of West Peoria, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home in West Peoria.
She was born September 15, 1957 in Pekin, IL to John and Verna (Roberts) Barth.
Surviving are her two children, Veran Jelks of West Peoria and Candice Jelks of Memphis, TN; four grandchildren, Laterra, Charlee, Vaia and Clemmie; and two brothers, Robert (Lita) Barth of the Philippines and James (Nancy) Barth of Williamsburg, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Jane was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and worked for over 30 years with CEFCU, retiring as a Senior Collector.
Cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be at a later date.Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
