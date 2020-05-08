|
Jane L. Cain
PEORIA - Jane L. Cain, age 90, of Peoria passed away at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
She was born Dec. 11, 1929, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Ralph W. and Gladys F. (Clement) VandeWater. Jane married William A. "Bill" Cain on Nov. 12, 1949, in Grand Rapids, Mich. He preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2008 in Peoria. Also preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers, Ralph and Rodger.
Jane worked at Cain's/Brooks for many years. She was a member of the Dahinda United Methodist Church.
Jane is survived by her children, Kathryn (Alfred) Block of Peoria, Lisa (Joe) Sexton of Peoria, Steven Cain of Ballwin, MO, and Jeffrey (Laura) Cain of Minneapolis, MN; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Private graveside services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Health, 1028 W. Hillcrest, Chillicothe, IL 61523
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020