Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glasford United Methodist Church
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Glasford United Methodist Church
Jane Michel


1949 - 2020
Jane Michel Obituary
Jane Michel
GLASFORD — Jane Anne Michel, 70, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Glasford.
She was born on December 29, 1949, in Canton to Arthur and Viola (Smith) Coats. They preceded her in death.
She married Ronald L. Michel on August 5, 1967, in Glasford. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Eric (Brandilyn) Michel of Harrisonville, MO, Alec (Stephanie) Michel of Hopewell, IL, Kenneth (Rose Trimper) Michel of Baltimore, MD, three brothers, Art Coats of Peoria, Barry (Diane) Coats of Glasford, Paul Coats of Glasford, one sister, Carol (Jim) Mackie of Billings, MT, and five grandchildren, Brenna, Sterling, Joey, Blythe and Tyler.
Jane was a member of Glasford United Methodist Church. She was currently serving as a board member of the Glasford city council. She enjoyed knitting and was an avid Cubs fan. Most of all she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Glasford United Methodist Church. A funeral will follow on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, also at the Church, at 11 a.m.
Burial will be held at Lancaster Cemetery in Rural Glasford.
To view Jane's video tribute or to leave online condolences, please visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
