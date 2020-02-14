|
|
Jane Replogle
MORTON – Jane K. Replogle, 81, of Conyers, Ga., formerly of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Morningside of Conyers, in Conyers, Ga.
She was born on October 11, 1938, in LaCrosse, Wis., to Harvey and Helen (Strauss) Kaulfuss. She married Willis E. "Bill" Replogle on October 26, 1957, in Morton. He preceded her in death on August 27, 1984. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary and Judith Kaulfuss.
Surviving are her three sons, Tim Replogle of Conyers, Ga., Steve (Gina) Replogle of Douglasville, Ga., and John (Amy) Replogle of Tremont; and five grandchildren, Rachel, Rebekkah, Tyler, Andrew, and Benjamin Replogle.
Jane worked in the medical field for over 25 years, processing insurance claims.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorial may be made to Central Illinois Chapter.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020