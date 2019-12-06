Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Jane S. Matthews-Shook


1948 - 2019
Jane S. Matthews-Shook Obituary
Jane S. Matthews-Shook
PEORIA – Jane Susan Matthews-Shook, 71, of Daytona Beach, FL, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born on June 7, 1948 in Peoria, a daughter of Ellsworth C. and Alma M. (Steck) Matthews. She married Floyd R. Robison and later married William Shook.
Surviving are her two sons, Dan (Steve Miller) Robison of San Francisco, CA and Jeff Robison of Peoria; grandson, Landon Robison of Pekin; sister, Carol (Donald) Bracken of Morton; two brothers, Gary (Rocio) Matthews of East Peoria and Dale Matthews of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Jane last worked for OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria for many years. She started her career as an administrative assistant for WABCO/Komatsu in Peoria. Jane loved to listen to Andrea Bocelli and watching romantic comedy movies.
Jane's celebration of life service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be left for Jane's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
