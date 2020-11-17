1/1
BARTONVILLE - Janet A. (Penington) Eberle, 86, of Bartonville, formerly of Springfield, MO, and Adair, IL, passed away at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on August 4, 1934, on the family farm in Adair, IL, to Gale and Elma (Simeral) Penington. She married Eugene Eberle on June 7, 1953, at the Methodist Church in Adair, IL. He preceded her in death on October 6, 1995.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Margie Taylor; and two brothers.
Janet is survived by three children, Gloria J. (Bob) Gailliaert of Mapleton. Charles E. (Karen Hopkins) Eberle of St. Petersburg, FL, and Rick (Cindy) Eberle of Bartonville; two grandchildren, Lauren (Brad) Pratt of Ozark, MO, and Alex Eberle of Overland Park, KS; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Claire Pratt; one sister, Carolee Sundquist of East Peoria; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janet was a go-getter who stayed very active her whole life. She loved Riverplex water aerobics, flower gardening, women's basketball and the slot machines (and usually was very lucky). Janet was a beautician for many years in the Bartonville area. She also graduated in 1953 from Industry High School in Industry, IL.
Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, IL. The Rev. Kevin Van Tine will officiate.
Memorials may be made to American Lung Association, American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
