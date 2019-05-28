|
|
Janet "Jan" (Park) DeLorme
MAPLETON - Janet "Jan" Ruth DeLorme, 80, of Mapleton passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Villas of Holly Brook in Pekin.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Peoria, where she was a life time member, sang in the choir and was the music librarian. The Rev. Dr. Timothy Ozment will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the church, with an additional visitation a half hour before the service at the church. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Jan was born on September 10, 1938, in Peoria, a daughter of Harvey and Ruth (Hammer) Park. She married Glen E. DeLorme on June 14, 1959, in Peoria. He survives.
She is also survived by her daughters, Denise (the late Tim) Freitag of Morton and Lynne (William) O'Connor of Roselle; grandchildren, Brendan (Alicia) and Devin (Kelsey) Freitag and Kyle, Kaleigh, Keegan, Kennedy and Karson O' Connor; and great-grandson, Weslee Joseph Freitag.
Jan graduated from Manual High School in 1956 and Methodist School of Nursing in 1959. She worked in the surgery department at Methodist Hospital, First Aid at Hiram Walkers and was a charge nurse at OSF on the Orthopedic Floor. She retired from Midwest Orthopedic Association in 2002.
She was a fifty-year member of Eastern Star and was a past president of the Peoria Jaycee-ettes. She was a member of the American Legion Post 979 Auxiliary and a member of the Elks Emblem Club, where she was the past Chaplain for both groups. She also was a member of the planning committee for the Mark Linder Walk for the Mind.
Jan loved her grandchildren with all her heart. She also loved crocheting, knitting, fishing, camping and four wheeling. She enjoyed going on cruises and going to Las Vegas. She would also cut out coupons for the service members and send them to the PX's overseas.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for Jan at the Villas of Holly Brook and from Vitas Hospice. Everyone was so friendly, loving and caring towards her. They also took great care of her family during her last week.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jan's memory to the Mark Linder Walk for the Mind, or Vitas Hospice.
Jan's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019