|
|
Janet E. Davidson
CAMP GROVE — Janet Ellen Davidson, 81, of Camp Grove passed away at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Janet was born on November 24, 1938, in Henry, Illinois, the daughter of Omar and Kathryn (Johnston) Ringenberg. She married James W. Davidson on October 3, 1955, in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2019, in Peoria.
Surviving are three daughters, Karen Davidson Turk of Camp Grove, Danell (William) Nixon of Rochelle, and Kathy Davidson of Camp Grove; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Joan Myroth of Creston; and one brother-in-law, Dave Moline of Galva. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Philip Ringenberg; one sister, Doreen Moline; one sister-in-law, Edna Ringenberg; and one brother-in-law, Bill Myroth.
Janet was a devoted homemaker, who supported her family and was very involved in the community. She took care of and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply, and enjoyed watching their various sporting activities. She was an avid reader, a crossword puzzle fanatic, and loved the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks. She was a member of the former St. Patrick's Catholic Church and their Altar & Rosary in Camp Grove, and was a current member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and their Altar & Rosary in Bradford.
Her funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bradford. Fr. John Cyr will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Bradford.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or the . Condolences may be left for Janet's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020