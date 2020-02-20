Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
(309) 695-3131
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet E. Davidson


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet E. Davidson Obituary
Janet E. Davidson
CAMP GROVE — Janet Ellen Davidson, 81, of Camp Grove passed away at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Janet was born on November 24, 1938, in Henry, Illinois, the daughter of Omar and Kathryn (Johnston) Ringenberg. She married James W. Davidson on October 3, 1955, in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2019, in Peoria.
Surviving are three daughters, Karen Davidson Turk of Camp Grove, Danell (William) Nixon of Rochelle, and Kathy Davidson of Camp Grove; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Joan Myroth of Creston; and one brother-in-law, Dave Moline of Galva. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Philip Ringenberg; one sister, Doreen Moline; one sister-in-law, Edna Ringenberg; and one brother-in-law, Bill Myroth.
Janet was a devoted homemaker, who supported her family and was very involved in the community. She took care of and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply, and enjoyed watching their various sporting activities. She was an avid reader, a crossword puzzle fanatic, and loved the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks. She was a member of the former St. Patrick's Catholic Church and their Altar & Rosary in Camp Grove, and was a current member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and their Altar & Rosary in Bradford.
Her funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bradford. Fr. John Cyr will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Bradford.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or the . Condolences may be left for Janet's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -