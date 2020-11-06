1/1
Janet E. Tompkins
1935 - 2020
METAMORA - Janet Evelyn Tompkins, 85, of Metamora, IL, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away at 3:00 am on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born on January 16, 1935 in Worcester, MA to William Q. and Beatrice I. (Nicholson) Quilliam. She married Kenneth O. Tompkins on June 16, 1956 in Grafton, MA.
Surviving are her husband Ken of Metamora; son Kenneth (Kathy) Tompkins of East Peoria, IL; daughter Deborah (Todd) Hannon of Valparaiso, IN; grandsons Kevin (Julie) Tompkins of Chesterfield, MO and Kyle (Bailey) Tompkins of Washington, IL; granddaughter Kristin (Christopher) Sando of Washington, IL; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Janet was an avid sports enthusiast. She attended all her grandchildren's games, followed Bradley basketball, and was proud of having visited all the Major League ball parks with her husband. Ken and Jan enjoyed traveling, especially with her brother Jerome and his wife Louise. Janet was a member of the First Baptist Church in Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615 or the Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
