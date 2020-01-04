|
Janet Ellyn Lord
PEORIA - Dr. Janet Roszell Lord, 81, formerly of Peoria, IL, died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at her residence in Fairfield Glade, TN.
The daughter of J. Nyal Roszell and Vivian McGrew Roszell, she was born on October 31, 1938, in Peoria.
She received a BA from Eureka College, a MA from Bradley University and a Ph.D. from the University of South Florida. Retiring in 2002 from Hamilton County, TN, she had been employed by the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences. While in Tennessee, she had also served as a consultant to Orange Grove Center as the Department of Mental Health Representative to the Juvenile Courts and as a member of the Interdepartmental Assessment and Management Program.
Janet began her professional career as an elementary teacher at Sipp School and counselor at Douglas School in Peoria. She continued as a special education teacher in Lake County, IL, and as a School Psychologist in Bloomington, Lockport, Romeoville, Livingston and Peoria counties.
She was the owner and Executive Director of the Learning Clinic of Peoria and a consulting psychologist for United Cerebral Palsy of Central lL, the Veteran's Administration and the IL Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. She was the Chief Psychologist and Administrator for the Illinois Department of Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities at Shapiro Center in Kankakee, IL, and a consultant to Ideal School Supply Company, where she developed materials for handicapped children.
Janet was a member of the Illinois Psychological Association, Midwestern Psychological Association, Council for Exceptional Children, Illinois School psychologist Association, American Business and Professional Women, American Association of University Women, Beta Sigma Phi International, United States Daughters of the Union and was a nationally certified school psychologist. She received the Outstanding Young Woman of America award and the YWCA Leadership award.
A published author, she also served on the Riverview School District Board of Education and was a member of the Peoria County Republican Woman, the Tennessee Fairfield Glade Republican Club, Delta Delta Pi Sorority at Eureka College, American Cancer Society and the Detweiller and Fondulac golf leagues.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Jessica E. Lord of Charleston, SC; and cousin, Kristen Whitehead of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at The Wilton Mortuary, with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place at Springdale Cemetery, following the service.
Memorial donations can be made to the or the International Society for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect.
