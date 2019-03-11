Janet K. McIntyre

PEORIA - Janet K. McIntyre, age 68, a lifelong resident of Brimfield, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.

Janet was born on November 18, 1950, in Peoria, daughter of Glen and Kathryn (Belcher) Barnes. She married Patrick A. McIntyre on August 26, 1978, in Brimfield. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2009, in Brimfield.

Janet was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She graduated with a diploma in Nursing from Methodist Nursing School. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 31 years at the Illinois Department of Public Health, retiring in 2011.

She is survived by her mother, Kathryn Barnes of Hanna City; one daughter, Kacie L. McIntyre of Brimfield; one son, Ryan P. McIntyre of Brimfield; one sister, Glenna Jones of Hanna City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; her father, Glen Barnes; and one brother, Dennis Barnes.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A memorial Mass will be at 12 noon Friday, March 15, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a half hour prior visitation. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Burial of ashes will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Brimfield, IL.

Memorials, in Janet's memory, may be made to The Mayo Clinic.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019