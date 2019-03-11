Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet K. McIntyre

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet K. McIntyre Obituary
Janet K. McIntyre
PEORIA - Janet K. McIntyre, age 68, a lifelong resident of Brimfield, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Janet was born on November 18, 1950, in Peoria, daughter of Glen and Kathryn (Belcher) Barnes. She married Patrick A. McIntyre on August 26, 1978, in Brimfield. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2009, in Brimfield.
Janet was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She graduated with a diploma in Nursing from Methodist Nursing School. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 31 years at the Illinois Department of Public Health, retiring in 2011.
She is survived by her mother, Kathryn Barnes of Hanna City; one daughter, Kacie L. McIntyre of Brimfield; one son, Ryan P. McIntyre of Brimfield; one sister, Glenna Jones of Hanna City; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; her father, Glen Barnes; and one brother, Dennis Barnes.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A memorial Mass will be at 12 noon Friday, March 15, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a half hour prior visitation. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Burial of ashes will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Brimfield, IL.
Memorials, in Janet's memory, may be made to The Mayo Clinic.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now