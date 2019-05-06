|
Janet L. Dickerson
CHILLICOTHE - Janet L. Dickerson, 74, of Chillicothe passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Janet is survived by her children, Sheri (Anthony) Clay of Stoughton, WI, Michael (Kari) Ott of Peoria and Stephanie Marchand of Chillicothe; step-children, Troy Dickerson of Peoria, Jennifer Windover of Chillicothe and Erin Kessling of Edelstein; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and brother, Carl (Joyce) Carr of Chillicothe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and two brothers.
Janet was born on January 7, 1945, in Peoria, the daughter to Kenneth and Dorothy (Smith) Carr. She married Robert Ott on December 18, 1965, in Chillicothe, and he preceded her in death on May 20, 1975. She married Kenneth Dickerson on September 4, 1976, in Chillicothe. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2011.
Janet was a musician, teaching piano and organ. She also played at Illinois Valley High School as a pianist and accompanied many of the Mossville School Programs. Janet was the organist at the Chillicothe First United Methodist Church, where she was a member and played for many funerals at St. Edward Catholic Church. She was a member of the Illinois State Music Teachers Association and the Peoria Area Music Teachers Association. Janet enjoyed being a part of the Sweet Adelines. She was also member Peoria Community Center and the Chillicothe Historical Society.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. the morning of Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Chillicothe First United Methodist Church in Chillicothe. An interment will be held at the Chillicothe City Cemetery. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on the evening of Friday, May 10, 2019, at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Chillicothe First United Methodist Church, Chillicothe Historical Society or the Sweet Adelines.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019