Janet L. Robins
PEORIA - Janet L. Robins, 94, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was surrounded by her children in a room filled with love, appreciation, and respect for the wonderful and loving woman that she was.
She was born on October 13,1925, the sixth of seven children in Arrowsmith, IL, to Almira and Riley Lush. She married the love of her life, her late husband Jack D. Robins, on July 31, 1948 in Peoria.
Janet graduated from Woodruff High School and then worked at Caterpillar tractor company. After starting a family, she dedicated her life to being a home maker. Janet loved to garden, and her flowers flourished and gave joy to everyone. She loved music and dancing. Janet was an avid bowler and a city champion in Peoria for the women's golf league. She loved to play tennis with family and her friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and had many lifelong friends. Janet was a loving and trusted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who would always lend a helping hand. She attended church and raised her children with the love of faith and in later years, enjoyed watching her favorite sermons Sunday mornings on TV.
She is survived by three daughters: Rebecca Jay, Julie Vreuls and her husband Jon, and Cynthia Ringel; one son, Jeffrey Robins and his wife Stacy; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Janet, will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Swan Lake Memory Garden in Peoria, IL. In loving memory of our mother Janet, memorials may be made to CASA (court appointed special advocates for children) CASA of Peoria County at casaofthetenth.org
