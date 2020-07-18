Janet L. Thomas
DUNLAP - Janet L. Thomas, 73, of Dunlap passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on September 20, 1946, in Peoria, IL. Her parents, Leslie and Beverly (Shute) Adams, preceded her in death, along with one brother, Gary Wood; nephew, Robert Wood; and niece, Heather Wood.
Jan married Joseph Thomas in August of 1971. He survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Leslie (Chuck) Branch of the St. Louis, MO, area; one step-son, Rick Thomas of Peoria; one step-daughter, Pat (Joe) Peters of Normal; grandchildren, Joshua Branch, Brittany Allison, Kyle (Cat) Kusch, Ashley Kusch, Cory Branch, Brandon Allison, Matthew Branch, Austin Thomas and Aubrey Branch; one great-grandchild, Titus Branch; and one brother, Doug (Linda) Wood of Port Charlotte, FL.
Jan dedicated her life to raising her 3 children until they left the nest. She then had and a very successful career at Coldwell Banker for 25 years. She was a respected member of the realtor community until her retirement. Jan didn't stop being spectacular in retirement! She continued to be active with learning, Silver Sneakers, Weight Watchers, volunteer work at OSF and traveling. She was admired and loved by her family for her strength, determination and fierce love. Above all, her grandchildren and her great-grandson brought her extraordinary happiness.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. Online condolences may be shared at www.woolsey-wilton.com
