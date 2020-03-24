Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Maynard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Maynard


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Maynard Obituary
Janet Maynard
MINIER - Janet E. Maynard, 69, of Minier passed away at 6:03 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on December 27, 1950, in Bloomington to David W. and Mary Eileen Ford Britton. She married Victor Maynard on June 17, 1972, in Delavan, and he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Brian Maynard of Bloomington and Craig (Lisa) Maynard of Eureka; two grandchildren, Elijah and Ezekiel Maynard; three sisters, Maureen (Ronnie) Wilson and Sharon (Lindon) Lacefield, both of Hopedale, and Joyce Myers of Minier; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Janet was a substitute teacher for the Olympia School District for many years and was self-employed at Maynard Photography in Minier.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hopedale.
Janet enjoyed spending time with "The Girls," monthly date nights with her loving husband at The Barn, dinners with her friends, attending all of her grandkids' events, and she was a loving supporter of her family.
A private family graveside service will be at Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale. Msgr. Timothy Nolan will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hopedale or .
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -