Janet McGinty
PEKIN -- Janet Madalene McGinty, 92, of Peoria passed away peacefully at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Heartis Village in Peoria. She was formerly of Pekin.
Born July 19, 1928, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to Chauncey Clayton and Julia (Babcock) Stoyer, she married John J. McGinty in 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Scott McGinty; and 11 siblings.
Surviving are five children, Brian (Debra) McGinty of Pekin, Kevin (Terri) McGinty of Peoria, Karen Zimmerman of Tucson, Arizona, Steven (Mayte) McGinty of Cleveland, Ohio, and Darryl McGinty of East Peoria; 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Janet graduated from Fredonia High School in Pennsylvania and attended Slippery Rock College in Pennsylvania. She later attended Flight Attendant School in Denver, Colorado.
She worked as a stewardess for United Airlines, where she met her husband. Following her marriage, Janet became a homemaker, raising her family.
Janet loved gardening, reading, cooking and traveling. She cherished spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
There will be no services. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor's choice
.
