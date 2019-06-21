|
|
Janet Murphy
WASHINGTON - Janet (Abner) Murphy, 76, of Washington, passed away at 1:38am Thursday, June 20, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born January 4, 1943 to James W. And Nina (Dunsieth) Abner in La Plata, MO, and she grew up in Sterling, IL. She attended Sterling Township High School and married her high school sweetheart, James Murphy, on October 19, 1963 in Peoria.
Surviving is her husband Jim, of Washington; children, Michael (Diane) Murphy of Washington, Michelle (Mike) Lierle of Peoria, Colleen (Shane) Perry of Dunlap, and Matthew Murphy of Washington; grandchildren, Jon and Ryan Lierle, Chance Taylor, Janelle Mason, and Ricky Hunter; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, William (Kay) Abner of Rock Falls.
Janet was the consummate homemaker. She loved nothing more than cooking a great meal for her family and spending time with them. She was very creative and loved to knit, sew, and decorate her home. She worked for several years in the deli at Convenient Foods and was also a member of the Red Hat Society in Washington.
Her family would like to thank the staff at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home and at Illinois CancerCare for their support and care over the last six years.
A memorial service for Janet will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Family will receive guests one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Putnam Cemetery in rural Putnam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Janet's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019