Janet Smrkovski
MORTON – Janet M. Smrkovski, 78, of Morton, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born September 11, 1941, in Pocahontas, Iowa, to Virgil and Delores (Fitzgerald) McCullough. She married Robert Smrkovski on September 2, 1961, in Mallard, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 14, 2011. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Virgil McCullough and one sister, Karen McCullough.
Surviving are her three daughters, Jeannette (Mark) Kleine of Galesburg, Shelley (Tony) McWilliams of Deer Creek and Vickie Smrkovski of Morton; five grandchildren, Dustin (Ashley) Evans, Jason (Susan) Evans, Ryan Cardwell, Trista McWilliams (Brian Borah) and Brooke (David) Wallner; one step grandson, Drew (Danielle) Kleine; seven great-grandchildren, Analee, Liam, Jackson, Bailey, Kallen, Tinly and Sophie; three sisters, her twin, Janice Barker of Bellevue, Iowa, Virgie Nagel of West Des Moines, Iowa and Jacquie Vegors of Clive, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janet was a loving wife who enjoyed dancing, boating and spending time with her family, alongside her devoted husband of 50 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 1, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
To view Janet's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019