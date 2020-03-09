Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Janet Stein


1940 - 2020
Janet Stein Obituary
Janet Stein
BARTONVILLE - Janet Marie Stein of Bartonville passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 79.
Born October 20, 1940, in Bartonville to the late Ethel F. Tool and Franz G. Skibba, she married Wayne R. Boyer, with whom she had her three children.
Janet retired from OSF St. Francis Medical Center after 35 years and had previously been employed for five years as a carhop at A&W, and two years at Armour Meats. She was an avid driver and loved going on trips, bowling and reading.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Stein; one sister; and two brothers.
She is survived by her children, Dennis (Kathy) Boyer, Faunette (Jesse) Sayles and Sherri Boyer; grandchildren, Alicia, Kandra, Drew and Tori; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Aiden, Aliana, Anna, Ashlynn, Alton and Landon; and brother, Ray Skibba.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel, with visitation held an hour prior. Inurnment will follow the services at the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the or the .
"Mom, we will miss you. We will love you always."

