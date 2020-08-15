Janet (Foster) Sylva

WASHINGTON - In the evening hours of December 16, 2019, Janet Lee Foster Sylva, daughter of Ella Mae (Marquart) and Selby M. Foster, departed this life for the next, after a grueling, nearly-six-month-long, valiant fight against brain cancer.

Formerly of Washington, Illinois, Janet "Jann" resided in Vandalia, Ohio, where she devoted her life to her children and to the pursuit of honesty and kindness.

Survived by her son, John Foster Sylva of Los Angeles, CA, and her daughter, Ashley Foster of Vandalia, Ohio, Ms. (Foster) Sylva is also survived by her husband, John S. Sylva of Vandalia, Ohio; and her brothers, Greg Foster of Louisville, KY, and Doug Foster of Ft. Myers, FL; as well as by her much-loved family comprised of so many others whom she loved - past and present - including her animal family members.

Janet is remembered with great love; her presence and her wisdom, her kindness and her empathy, her sense of humor and her brilliance are missed immensely.

Her ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony. Newcomer Funeral Home in Dayton, Ohio, handled the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, any donations to the National Alliance for Mental Health (NAMI) or the National Brain Tumor Society would be sincerely appreciated.



