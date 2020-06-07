Janet V. Griffith

EUREKA - Janet V. Griffith, 84, of Vicksburg, MI, formerly of Eureka, passed away on Thursday evening, June 4, 2020, at her home.

Janet was born on April 22, 1936, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Glen and Ruth (Smith) Pease.

Jan worked in various places over the years, but most of her employment was with the City of Eureka, working with the Mayor and the Eureka Police Department. Jan was a wonderful Sunday school teacher and also taught in Vacation Bible School and the Caravan program at the Eureka Church of the Nazarene. Music and singing were very important to Jan for all of her life. She sang in numerous groups and choirs and was an incredible soloist as well.

Prior to moving to Michigan, Jan was a member of the Eureka United Methodist Church. Jan most recently attended Cross Community Church of the Nazarene in Portage, Michigan, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was an avid collector of antiques and enjoyed buying and selling them. She loved working in her antique booths. She loved spending time with her husband and the time spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and many friends. She will be greatly missed by all.

On August 10,1957, she was united in marriage to her loving husband, Richard (Dick), who survives. Also surviving are her daughters, Deb (Jim) Hinze and Dawn Griffith; 3 grandchildren, Kristen Simpson, Ashley (Joe) Renie and Austin (Haylee) Griffith; 7 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Brooklyn, Camden, Noah, Brayden, Cayden and Jonah; a sister, Elnor Stevenson; nieces, Maralee Malingowski and Teresa Cottrell, and several other nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka, Illinois, with the Rev. Ron Martz officiating. There will be two celebration of life services (one in Michigan and one in Eureka, IL) when the meeting restrictions are lifted. Date, time and place to be announced.



