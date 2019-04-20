|
|
Janet Youngman
WASHINGTON - Janet M. Youngman, 79, of Washington passed away at 10:14 a.m. Holy Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1939, in Streator, IL, to Dominick and Lucille Hindert Kerrigan. She married A. Gale Youngman in Peoria on Sept. 5, 1959. He preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mary Ann Keys and Jane Frances Kerrigan.
Surviving are her children, Michael Youngman, Brian Youngman, Mark (Joelle) Youngman and Jane (Casey) Young, all of Washington; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jared, Boone, Shannon, Justin, Leah, Mallory and Maggie; and great-grandson, Vincent.
Janet was a wonderful mother, grandmother and homemaker and will be dearly missed. She was a child care provider for several generations of Washington families and loved caring for children and animals.
Her Catholic faith was extremely important to her. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington, where her funeral Mass will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, with Fr. John Steffen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass on Tuesday at the church. Graveside services will be at noon Wednesday at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Taps No Kill Animal Shelter in Pekin or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Janet's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019