Janette Miller
PEORIA - Janette J. Miller, age 81, died at her Elkhorn, NE, home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Victor & Carrie McCormick; brothers, Duane and Dickie; and a sister, Virginia. Janette is survived by: her husband, Larry; son, Brad (Patricia) Miller of Vermont; daughters, Joanne (Michael) Lake and Jacqueline Miller all of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Kathryn (Nick) Cheney, Jennifer Miller and Alyssa Miller; a great grandchild, Azalea Cheney; sister, Geneva Leonard of Colorado Springs, CO and a brother, Garnie McCormick of Georgetown, TX.
The family has elected to have a private service on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with burial to follow at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. Due to the government-imposed restrictions, Reichmuth Funeral Home can only offer a service to 10 people in a room.
In lieu of flowers, people may wish to make a donation to the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) in memory of Janette Miller.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020