Janette Reynolds
MORTON – Janette Darlene Reynolds, 82, of Morton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 3,1938 in Janesville, Wis., to Marney and Orpha (Lane) King. Ronald L. Reynolds married Janette on Oct. 31, 1964 in Charleston, Ill. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2016.
Surviving Janette are her four daughters, Kathy (Mike) Welter of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Melissa (Seth) Crippen of Freeport, Ill., Sara Harn of Morton, and Amy (Craig) Miller of Troy, Ill.; 14 grandchildren, Melanie (Ryan) Knipp, Zach (Whitney) Welter, Scott (Megan) Welter, Katie (Keegan) Johnson, Eric and Luke Norman, Adam (Michelle) Harn, Andrew, Isabelle and Emma Harn, Adam (Andrea) Reynolds, Sami (John) Reid, Alexis Miller, and Ben Hartman; seven great-grandchildren, Michael and Ivan Knipp, Roman and Liam Welter, Brentlee Reynolds, Peyton Reid and Kendall Welter. She is also survived by her sister, Carol (Butch) Grimes of Charleston, Ill.
A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020