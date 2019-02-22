Home

Janette S. Thomas

Janette S. Thomas Obituary
PEKIN - Janette Sue "Jan" Timke Foster Thomas passed away at 1:28 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2019 at UnityPoint Pekin Hospital. She was born April 19, 1941 in Peoria to Francis and Evelyn (Waibel) Timke. In July 1959, she married Jerald R. Foster. She was preceded in death by her parents and Jerry.
Jan leaves behind three daughters, Cyndi Sue (Kent) Ray of Bacliff, Texas, Linda Sue (Vicki Funcannon) Foster of Pekin, Jeanne Sue (Jeff Boyd) Foster of Pekin, one sister Jeanne (Doug) Coriell of Pekin, one brother Al Timke of Chatham, and a friend who was like a sister to her, Evelyn Elliott Sweetin of Bartonville.
Over the years, Jan worked at CILCO (Ameren), Caterpillar, Multi-Ad Services, The Iona Group, and Partners 2000. At each company she worked with many people who came to mean a lot to her.
She was passionate about her work on the computer and greatly enjoyed restoring old photos, making DVD's, and other special projects for those she knew.
Jan's Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin with Pastor Heather Robertson officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. also on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Improvement of Life Society (TAiLS) PO Box 482, Tremont, IL. https://www.paypal.me/tazewelltails. To leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
