Janice A. Krenz
1933 - 2020
PEORIA - Janice A. Krenz, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Wilton Memory Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Per the family's request, please feel free to dress casually. Memorials may be made to the family to distribute over various charities that Janice and Russell supported. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Janice was born March 14, 1933 to Fredrick and Evelyn (Roehs) Peckenschneider in Davenport, Iowa. On May 8, 1954 she married the love of her life, Russell Krenz. They went on to enjoy 66 years of marriage.
Janice was a great cook and famous for her German sweet chocolate cake. She enjoyed playing Keno at the casinos and spending time with her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Russell; daughters, Kathy (Danny) Bellare and Kimberly (Thomas) Stewart; son, David (Laura) Krenz; grandchildren: Joseph, Tori, Hannah, Justin, and Jordan; stepgrandson, Justin; one great granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Jeanette; older sister, Nelda; and older brother, Donald.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
