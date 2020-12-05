1/1
PEORIA - Janice Elizabeth Cassidy, 66, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
On December 20, 1953, Janice was born in Peoria, IL, to Joseph and Eileen (Mudd) Cassidy. She had one daughter, Amanda Cassidy (Jesse Pedersen) of Peoria. She is survived by her daughter; grandson; sister, Cynthia Harris; two nieces; and a nephew.
Her parents and one brother, Joseph Cassidy Jr., preceded her in death.
She recently retired from OSF St. Francis Medical Center after 24 years of dedicated and joyful service. She was known at OSF as a person that would go above and beyond to care for the patients and brighten someone's day. Prior to OSF, she also worked at Jumers Castle Lodge for 20 years.
In her younger years, she was a graduate of Richwoods High School in Peoria. She enjoyed bowling, spending time with friends and family and weekend getaways. Most recently, she loved gardening and caring for her flowers. Many people remember her for fresh baked cookies and her crocheting. She loved her family more than anything and was especially proud of her new grandson. Her face lit up when he came into the room.
Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, from noon until 3 p.m. at the Creve Coeur Community Center in Creve Coeur, IL. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Creve Coeur Community Center
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
