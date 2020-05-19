|
|
Janice D. Hoehn
PEORIA - Janice D. Hoehn, 79, of Peoria passed away at 12:31 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Janice was a member of the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church, where a vehicle visitation will take place on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Staff will be on site to assist and direct traffic, as guests will greet the family from their cars. Her funeral will be Friday, May 22, 2020, at the church for immediate family only. It may be viewed live online via the church's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PrincevilleACChurch. A link to the church's Facebook may also be found on the homepage of their website at http://princevilleacchurch.org/. Ministers of the church will officiate. Burial will be at Wyoming Cemetery. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020