Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Princeville Apostolic Christian Church
Funeral
Friday, May 22, 2020
church's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PrincevilleACChurch
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Hoehn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice D. Hoehn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice D. Hoehn Obituary
Janice D. Hoehn
PEORIA - Janice D. Hoehn, 79, of Peoria passed away at 12:31 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Visit www.haskellfuneral.com for full obituary information and to leave your name and condolences on Janice's tribute page.
Janice was a member of the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church, where a vehicle visitation will take place on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Staff will be on site to assist and direct traffic, as guests will greet the family from their cars. Her funeral will be Friday, May 22, 2020, at the church for immediate family only. It may be viewed live online via the church's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PrincevilleACChurch. A link to the church's Facebook may also be found on the homepage of their website at http://princevilleacchurch.org/. Ministers of the church will officiate. Burial will be at Wyoming Cemetery. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -