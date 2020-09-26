Janice Dailey

PEORIA - Janice (Garrels) Dailey of Sun Lakes, Arizona, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Chandler Regional Hospital in Chandler, Arizona.

Janice was born in Peoria, IL, to Benjamin W. Garrels and Marjorie (Morrow) Garrels.

She is survived by her daughter, Regan (Tom) Finnegan; son, Dr. Ryan (Janelle) Dailey; five grandchildren, Michael and Jacob Finnegan and Julia, Maria and Lydia Dailey; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald W. "Bill" Dailey; and her parents.

She loved her time with family and friends. She could often be found walking the rough of a golf tournament, yelling encouragement from the stands of a swim meet or cheering at dance recitals. She cherished her travels with both new friends and old. But above all, she missed her beloved Bill. We find peace in knowing they are together in Paradise once again.

Services will be Friday, October 2, with a memorial Mass at St. Philomena Church at 10:30 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Arizona.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store