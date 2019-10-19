|
Janice Embry
PEORIA - Janice A. Embry, 78, of Peoria passed away peacefully at UnityPoint Health-Proctor on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a brief, yet courageous, battle with cancer.
Janice was the daughter of William and Evelyn Andrews, born September 20, 1941 in Abingdon, IL. She married Donald Embry, on March 9, 1982. He survives.
Janice also is survived by a greatly loved blended family, daughters, Cendee (Ken) Adcock-Heck of Bloomington, Pamela (Ted) Adcock-Jones of Peoria, Kathryn (David) Embry-Hessel of Bloomington and Bethany Embry-Cottrell of Danvers; sons, Daniel (Morgan) Adcock of Chillicothe, Patrick (Trish) Embry of Nashville, TN, Jim (Carol) Embry of Indianapolis, IN, and John (Tracy) Embry of Mackinaw; two brothers, Charles (David) Andrews of Tucson, AZ, and Fred (Joyce) Andrews of Galesburg; two brothers-in-law, Dal (Yvonne) Embry of Mackinaw and Jerry (Sharon) Embry of Fort Wayne, IN; two sisters-in-law, Juanita (Everett) Embry-McNeese of Washington and Rebecca (George) Embry-Douglas of Mackinaw; 20 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Patricia Simpson; a brother, Terry Andrews; and a son, Pete Embry.
Janice graduated from Abingdon High School in 1959. She previously worked at Sears in downtown Peoria.
Janice and Don wintered in Green Valley, AZ, for many years. They enjoyed a view of the mountains from their back patio, which attracted songbirds to bird feeders like bears to honey. They never tired of hosting visitors, treating them to leisurely tours along windy back roads past towering saguaro cacti. Whether in Arizona or Peoria, Janice knew her way around a kitchen, and her cooking was enjoyed by all. Each day for her began with the morning newspaper and its puzzles. At night, TV detective dramas and "America's Got Talent" beckoned.
Above all, Janice loved being with family and friends, and cherished being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her beautiful laugh punctuated most conversations and will be remembered fondly by many, for many years to come.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held at Davidson-Fulton Woodland Chapel, on Sunday, October 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Midwest Affiliate.
The family is grateful for the condolences. Memories may be shared through Davison-Fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019