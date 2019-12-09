|
Janice Hart
STREATOR - Janice W. Hart, 81, of Streator died at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Park Presbyterian Church, 205 N. Vermillion St., Streator. Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. The Rev. Caleb Suydam will officiate. Following the service, burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Streator.
Solon-Telford Funeral Home in Streator is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Janice was born on Sept. 8, 1938, in Streator, the daughter of Donald R. and Beryl McClure Williams. She married Bruce F. Hart on Aug. 14, 1960, at Park Presbyterian Church. He died on April 14, 2014, in Streator.
She is survived by their three children, Leslie H. (Van) Friederich of Goodfield, Todd W. (Shannon) Hart of Springfield and Allan B. (Kim) Hart of Morton; and grandchildren, Tristan Friederich, Luka Friederich, Steven Hart, Jennifer Hart, Justin Hart and Allayna Hart. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her father, Donald (1958); her mother, Beryl (1976); her sister, Sally (1999); and her brother, Allan (1958).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverview Cemetery Restoration Fund, Park Presbyterian Church, Streator Public Library or Streatorland Historical Society.
A detailed obituary is available and condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019