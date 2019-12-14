|
|
Janice Ierulli
PEORIA — Janice Ierulli, 83, of Peoria passed away peacefully Thursday, December 12, 2019, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born March 7, 1936, in Litchfield, IL, the fourth daughter of Maynard and Beatrice (Bouillon) Norvell. he married Dr. Frank W. Ierulli on September 30, 1965, and they resided in Washington and Eureka before settling in Peoria in 1972. He preceded her in death March 3, 2008. Also preceding her in death were her parents and two sisters, Barbara and Elizabeth.
Surviving are her five children, Kathryn (Michael Gibbs) Ierulli of Chicago, Molly (Mark Redfield) Ierulli of Providence, RI, Judith Ierulli of Chicago, Frank (Julianne) Ierulli of Peoria and John (Mary Margaret) Ierulli of San Antonio, TX; five grandchildren, Geoffrey Gibbs, Victoria Ierulli, Caroline Redfield, Jack Ierulli and Max Ierulli; and one sister, Deloris Norvell of Springfield.
Janice graduated from Streator High School and received her RN degree from St. John's School of Nursing, Springfield, IL. Jan and Frank were longtime parishioners of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, receiving the Order of St. Paul in recognition of their volunteer medical work in Haiti. She founded and was President of Alexander Travel in Peoria. During her career in travel, Jan traveled extensively all over the world. She was a member of the Peoria Opera League and on the board at EPIC (formerly PARC) in Peoria.
A visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. A funeral service will be Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Peoria. Cremation will be accorded following the service and burial of the urn will be at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Columbarium at a later date. Father Jonathan Thomas will officiate.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019