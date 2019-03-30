|
Janice L. Hartzell
METAMORA — Janice L. Hartzell, 83, of Metamora, IL, passed away and went home to be with her Lord at 8:30 pm Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
Born on December 10, 1935, in Peoria, IL, to Theodore and Kathryn Murphy Hornsby, she married Paul R. Hartzell on June 26, 1958, in Peoria, IL. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2017, in Eureka, IL. \She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Kathryn Lyons.
Surviving are two children, Paul (Laurie) Hartzell Jr. and Julie (Jim) Selman, both of Washington, IL; five grandchildren, Emily, Samantha, Wesley, Shelley and Aaron; and one brother, Ted (Sue) Hornsby Jr. of Davenport, IA.
Janice was a Good News Club Teacher with Child Evangelism Fellowship for 25 years. She also was a Sunday School Superintendent and taught Bible School for many years. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria for many years, and was a Watchman on the Wall prayer partner with her church.
Cremation Rites have been accorded. A memorial service for Janice will be at 11 am Friday, April 5, 2019, at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. The Rev. John Hopwood will officiate. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church.
Janice's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019