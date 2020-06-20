Janice Martin
WASHINGTON - Janice L. Martin, 76, of Peoria, passed away at 7:44pm Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Reflections Memory Care in Washington.
She was born September 4, 1943 in Peoria to the late Clarence McKune and Jean (Hartman) McKune Ashbaker, and married Joseph Martin; he preceded her in death in 2018.
Surviving are four sons, Todd, Derrick, Troy and Dale DeWalt; grandchildren, Logan, Owen, Adam, Tabitha, Heather, Austin, and Bryan DeWalt; and her siblings, Delores Claudin, Sharon Pugh, and Michael McKune.
Janice enjoyed going to the riverboat and playing Bingo. Above all else, she was a loving mother who will be greatly missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A graveside service will be at 11:00am Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Janice's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parkview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
