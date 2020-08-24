Jason Baker
MAPLETON - Jason Wayne Baker, 43, of Mapleton, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
He was born in Peoria, IL, on August 15, 1977, the son of Harold W. and Linda Morris Baker.
Surviving are his parents; one brother, Eric; 21-year-old daughter, Shelby Baker of Peoria; and his 5-year-old son, Cyrus Baker of Mapleton.
Jason was a small business owner, starting Flooring Medics several years ago. He was a huge fan of riding his Harley and spending time with his many friends, but most of all, spending time with his two children.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com
