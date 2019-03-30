Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Jason E. Arends

Jason E. Arends Obituary
Jason E. Arends
PEORIA — Jason E. Arends, age 46, of Peoria passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at home.
He was born February 15, 1973, in Peoria, IL, to Susan Lynne Arends.
Survivors include his grandmother, Bertha Arends; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan; and grandfather Roger Arends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel, with services to follow.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019
