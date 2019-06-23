|
Jason E. Myers
VARNA — Jason E. Myers, 35, of Varna passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on June 25, 1983, in Peoria, the son of John Mattern and Mary Myers Gregory.
Jason is survived by his children, Mariah Myers, Braxton Myers, and Carter Myers; his mother, Mary Gregory of Bartonville; his sister, Heather Myers of Bellevue; stepsisters, Michelle Mattern and Marcy Mattern Emmones; brother, Justin (Julie) Myers of Kilbourne and stepbrother, John Mattern. He was preceded in death by his father and stepfather, Charles Gregory.
Jason graduated from Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe. He then went to EMT school to received his EMT certification and worked with the Peoria EMS system. He worked for Washburn and Henry Ambulance Services.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Chillicothe VFW Post 4999 located at 1719 N. Santa Fe Ave., Chillicothe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Drews Plots, 15211 N. Riverbeach Drive, Chillicothe, IL 61523.
Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 23 to June 25, 2019