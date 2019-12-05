Home

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
Jason Gardner


1980 - 2019
Jason Gardner Obituary
Jason Gardner
EAST PEORIA - Jason Q. Gardner, 39, of East Peoria, passed away at 3:26 am on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at UnityPoint Health- Methodist in Peoria.
He was born May 31, 1980 to Billy Gardner and Rosalie Finocchario.
He is survived by his mother, Rose; stepdad, Randy Watkins; aunts and uncles, Terry (Frank) Ryan, Betsy (Royce) Flickner; Louis, Joseph (Gloria), Angelo (Sue), Richard (Cathy), Chuck (Joelle) Finocchario; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his dad and grandparents, Angelo and Libby Finocchario.
Jason loved life, his many friends, and good music. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Raiders. Jason was a big guy with an even bigger heart who will be missed by everyone who loved him
Family and friends will celebrate his life from 1-3:00 pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Jason's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
