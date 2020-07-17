Jason Pearce
MORTON – Jason I. Pearce, 47, of Morton passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home.
Jason was born on March 17, 1973, in Peoria, Ill., the son of Sam and Vicki (Ingold) Pearce. He married Kelly Davies on October 10, 2019.
Surviving are his wife, Kelly Pearce of Morton; five children, Matthew (Kristina), Phoebe, Cordus, Sophie, and Emery Pearce, all of Morton; two stepchildren, Emma and Carl Whitaker; one grandson, Kane; and parents, Bill and Vicki West of Mackinaw.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Pearce; paternal grandparents, Henry and Wanda Pearce; maternal grandparents, Wayne and Velma Ingold; and stepgrandparents, Betty and Max West.
Jason loved his kids, parents, playing his guitar, and he loved his wife. He devoted much of his time coaching his kids in sports and was a past member of the Morton Park District Board. Jason was involved in his church worship bands, at First Mennonite Church, Second Story, and Journey.
A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home in Morton. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and masks are recommended. A private family service will be held with Pastor Doane Brubaker officiating.
Because Jason was so passionate about children and music, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jason Pearce Memorial account at Redbrand Credit Union, PO Box 4128, Bartonville, IL 61607. All proceeds will go toward helping local children discover the love of music.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
.