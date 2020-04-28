Home

Jason Twedell


1971 - 2020
Jason Twedell Obituary
Jason Twedell
MORTON - Jason Michael Twedell, 49, of Morton passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on March 27, 1971, in Pekin to Jerry and Janet (Dusek) Twedell.
Surviving are his children, Joshua and Ryley Twedell, and their mother, Amy, of Peoria, Ill; his son, Jaden of Morton, Ill., and his mother, Danette of East Peoria, Ill; his parents of Morton; and one brother, Jacob (Jamie) Twedell of Columbus, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Jason graduated in 1989 from Morton High School, where he played football and baseball. He also participated in choir and musical activities.Jason was a caring person with a big personality. He loved being outdoors, especially fishing, and spending time with his children and friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no funeral service.
A tax deductible memorial contribution may be sent to Morton High School Football, in care of Morton High School.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
