|
|
Jason William Hermacinski
WASHINGTON - Jason William Hermacinski, 39, of Washington, formerly of Morton, passed away at 3:35 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Washington Christian Village, causing the Chicago Cubs to lose one of their biggest fans.
He was a beloved son, born on January 23, 1980, in Peoria to the late Ralph Hermacinski and his surviving mother, Linda (Bailey) Smith, and stepfather, Clark Smith.
He was a loving father of Ethan William Hermacinski of Cambridge; a dear brother, survived by his brothers, John (Rebecca) Heubi of Summerville, SC, Gregory (Tonya) Heubi of Mohave, AZ, and Gerry (Deanna) Horton of East Peoria; and step-siblings, Kimberly Cavins, Karen (Paul) Grant, Brian (Julie) Smith, Brad Hermacinski and Paula Schneider.
A 1999 graduate of Washington Community High School, Jason also attended Illinois Central College. He was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church in Washington, where he was baptized, participated in confirmation, and gained a Pastor and a friend, John Rothfusz, and many members of the congregation.
Jason had a true compassion and love for his fellow man. He worked in Eureka, assisting developmentally disabled adults until no longer physically able to do so. He then found a new home working and entertaining co-workers at Walmart in Washington with his sense of humor and positivity.
Jason enjoyed many things in life, most notably, his pride in his son, Ethan, his beloved dog, Wolfie, the Chicago Cubs, video games and dining out with family and friends. Baseball's opening day will have another "Angel in the Outfield."
While Jason's life was short and challenging, his love for his family and friends will live on forever.
A service to honor Jason's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Washington. Pastor John Rothfusz will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Jason's final resting place will be next to his father at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation, 224 N. Second St., Suite 2, DeKalb, IL 60115; or Faith Lutheran Church, 2206 Washington Road, Washington, IL 61571.
Jason's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019